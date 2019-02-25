G9 UX/UI RENEWAL





















Service Definition



G9 is one of the shopping commerce which eBay Korea runs. Unlike general shopping commerce,



shopping curator offer not only price but product trend and weather etc.









Service Situation



Although G9 started late in the Korean shopping commerce market, it has achieved steady sales growth with



clear concept and change of trend.









Service Goal



considering various elements Through the renewal, tried to change it to ‘content curation commerce’ from



the existing ‘product curation commerce’. Therefore we have also changed the flow of consumption from

contents to products, keeping the continuity of shopping and gradually aimed at increasing the residence

time and sales.

















