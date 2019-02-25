G9 UX/UI RENEWAL

Service Definition
G9 is one of the shopping commerce which eBay Korea runs. Unlike general shopping commerce,
shopping curator offer not only price but product trend and weather etc.
Service Situation
Although G9 started late in the Korean shopping commerce market, it has achieved steady sales growth with
clear concept and change of trend.
Service Goal
considering various elements Through the renewal, tried to change it to ‘content curation commerce’ from
the existing ‘product curation commerce’. Therefore we have also changed the flow of consumption from
contents to products, keeping the continuity of shopping and gradually aimed at increasing the residence
time and sales.