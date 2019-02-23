Lee Miller - Fundació Miró
Griselda Martí
Featured In
Behance.net
Graphic campaign and exhibition graphics (main entrance and activities space) for "Lee Miller i el Surrealisme a la Gran Bretanya" (Lee Miller & Surrealism in Britain) exhibition, by Fundació Joan Miró Barcelona. 
Concept based on London Bulletin magazines (the most influential English Surrealist periodical, where each issue published had different colour covers). The colorful palette also reflects the power of Lee Miller, a real character as a woman and an artist. This power is also transmitted through typography, featuring and playing with Lee's name. 

Client: Fundació Joan Miró Barcelona
Studio: Gris
Art direction: Griselda Martí
Design: Gisela Chueca & Griselda Martí
Photography: Jorge Vidal & Pep Herrero (first image)
Contact: studio@griseldamarti.com
-----------------​​​​​​​
website / Instagram / Facebook


Thanks! 
Follow us in Instagram 
Lee Miller - Fundació Miró
120
498
1
Published:
Griselda Martí

    Owners

    Griselda Martí Barcelona, Spain

    Lee Miller - Fundació Miró

    120
    498
    1
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Copyright Info

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives

    Read More
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.