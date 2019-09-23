City of Pannonhalma
We had the honor of designing the new visual identity of Pannonhalma. The Abbey, the well-known local wines and the closeness of the nature make Pannonhalma an attractive city for everyone. Besides these attributes the city has varied events in every season. Because of the wide range of the target audience we created a loveable, variable but recognizable visual identity. The main message is that it's worth visiting Pannonhalma the whole year. The shape of the logo and the main typography were inspired by the hills of the city. We designed a graphic system from the shape of the typography that serves as a base for patterns and illustrations. New visual content can be created easily within this system.   
