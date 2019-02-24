Bahama Yellow 911S
Alex Bernstein
                                                              CALIFORNIA 
SCREAMERS

      "This is an important car in the 911 story. By the mid-1960s, people had been hot-rodding their 356s for years, entering SCCA events, hillclimbs, or just ripping around their favorite roads making too much noise and having too much fun. With the 911S, Porsche wanted to show that the 911 was a worthy successor to the 356, a car for enthusiasts...
     The result was more than a new Super, think of it instead as a hot rod delivered straight from Zuffenhausen. By comprehensively upgrading every dynamic element, the S set the blueprint for Porsche's never-ending mission to improve its rear-engined 911, a blueprint that has seen the 911 evolve and thrive like no other Porsche--and perhaps no other car."  
-Jethro Bovingdon in Issue 008 of "000 Magazine"
