The Man in the High Castle
Shan Jiang
•
Featured In
Behance.net
—
3/5/2019
The Man in The High Castle - Folio Society
A
Folio Society
commissionof the classic Sci-Fi novel
'The Man in the High Castle'
by Phillip Dick.
Published:
February 20th, 2019
Shan Jiang
Enter a New World - An Artwork for WACOM
Shan Jiang
15
105
The Shadow World
Shan Jiang
12
63
The Summer Study of Curiosity
Shan Jiang
7
43
The Ride Journal - 8
Shan Jiang
12
69
A Day of the Town
Shan Jiang
3
18
The Eden Birds
Shan Jiang
2
18
The Kraken
Shan Jiang
10
31
The Fifth Element
Shan Jiang
18
64
The Drowning Man
Shan Jiang
19
90
The Southsea Fish Parade I II III
Shan Jiang
4
26
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Graphic Design
,
Packaging
,
folio society
Philip Dick
sic-fi
book
cover
package
design
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
