The Client





Esteemed Tea Collective is an on-line store committed to the production of Chinese tea with the aim of converting it into a world-wide recognizable and approachable product.









The Objective





Develop an identity representing the ceremonial tea tradition and its origins, including a modernistic and practical packaging set for the product facilitating the shipping process.









The Solution





For ETC we designed a characteristic brand pattern achieving to exemplify the correlation between the tea origin and the product export process. This correlation is symbolized utilizing tea leaves and the bird migration concept. We applied the brand pattern on white boxes with iridescent foil and an embossing finish making the product packaging stand-out through the shopping experience.