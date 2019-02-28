Citicon Brochure
Luminous Design Group
Featured In
Behance.net


Brochure Design ___ 2019
Citicon ©

A dialogue between type and space

Citicon is an architectural agency with offices in Athens and London. Having previously designed company’s visual identity and website, we were commissioned to design their company profile brochure. We designed the brochure in a way that reflects practice’s core value ​​for a living architecture that responds to space and promotes human activity. The brochure’s dimensions are dynamic, inviting the reader to an interactive experience that draws parallels to the sense of space in architecture.
Keeping in line with the identity, we kept the black & white color palette while highlighting the dialogue between the justified typography with the surrounding space. The choice of materials is based on the
contrast between textures and tones, a reference to the contradictions often found in architectural compositions.

Athens  _______  Greece
Citicon Brochure
184
1465
6
Published:
Luminous Design Group

    Owners

    Luminous Design Group Athens, Greece

    Citicon Brochure

    184
    1465
    6
    Published:

    Tools

    Adobe Illustrator
    View Gallery
    Download Now

    Creative Fields

    Copyright Info

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives

    Read More
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.