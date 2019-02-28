Citicon Brochure









Brochure Design ___ 2019

Citicon ©





A dialogue between type and space





Citicon is an architectural agency with offices in Athens and London. Having previously designed company’s visual identity and website, we were commissioned to design their company profile brochure. We designed the brochure in a way that reflects practice’s core value ​​for a living architecture that responds to space and promotes human activity. The brochure’s dimensions are dynamic, inviting the reader to an interactive experience that draws parallels to the sense of space in architecture.

Keeping in line with the identity, we kept the black & white color palette while highlighting the dialogue between the justified typography with the surrounding space. The choice of materials is based on the

contrast between textures and tones, a reference to the contradictions often found in architectural compositions.





Athens _______ Greece







