New York Magazine
Bubi Canal
Featured In
Behance.net
11/19/2019
Featured In
Fashion
11/14/2019
New York Magazine / The Cut
Spring Fashion Issue 2019
Photos: Bubi Canal
New York Magazine
251
1,895
9
Published:
February 20th 2019
Bubi Canal
Into the Gloaming
Bubi Canal
18
164
Beautiful Mystery
Bubi Canal
58
610
Special Moment
Bubi Canal
78
1,813
DIVO #22 - The Body Issue
Coréon Dú
Bubi Canal
9
65
Featured In
Film
11/4/2019
Chrystelle
Bubi Canal
110
3,052
Featured In
Fine Arts
5/10/2016
Hologram
Bubi Canal
30
811
Featured In
Fine Arts
3/29/2014
MANUAL
Bubi Canal
52
1,259
New Eyes
Bubi Canal
36
1,261
Featured In
Photography
3/13/2010
Featured In
Fine Arts
4/29/2012
Feeling Gloomy
Bubi Canal
123
3,823
Featured In
Fine Arts
4/10/2012
Trust In Me
Bubi Canal
93
2,655
Owners
Bubi Canal
New York, NY, USA
New York Magazine
251
1,895
9
Published:
February 20th 2019
Creative Fields
Fashion
Photography
Fine Arts
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
