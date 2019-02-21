Tower House
Two Times Elliott
Featured In
Behance.net
Tower House is a development in Lewisham. We were commissioned to brand the space and create the promotional material to sell the 24,000sqft commercial unit. 

The building was used as a central trade destination within Lewisham in the 1860s through to the 1930s. We used that as the foundation of our concept and looked to create a series of graphics that reference the buildings original purpose.

We created a number of graphics inspired by the surrounding architecture, trade currency as well as a number of icons that featured on the facade of the building itself. Alongside a narrative surrounding the past, present and future of the local area, the iconography is used to help support the developing story.

We produced the brochures, hoardings and website to help market the building as well as informing the visual direction for the space by producing a number of 3d renders.

www.towerhouse.london
Tower House
226
1581
6
Published:
Two Times Elliott

    Owners

    Two Times Elliott London, United Kingdom

    Tower House

    Tower House is a development in Lewisham. We were commissioned to brand the space and create the promotional material to sell the 24,000sqft comm Read more
    226
    1581
    6
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Copyright Info

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives

    Read More
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.