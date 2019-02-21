Tower House is a development in Lewisham. We were commissioned to brand the space and create the promotional material to sell the 24,000sqft commercial unit.



The building was used as a central trade destination within Lewisham in the 1860s through to the 1930s. We used that as the foundation of our concept and looked to create a series of graphics that reference the buildings original purpose.



We created a number of graphics inspired by the surrounding architecture, trade currency as well as a number of icons that featured on the facade of the building itself. Alongside a narrative surrounding the past, present and future of the local area, the iconography is used to help support the developing story.



We produced the brochures, hoardings and website to help market the building as well as informing the visual direction for the space by producing a number of 3d renders.





www.towerhouse.london