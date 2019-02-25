L'Autre Soie - Participative brand design

Long live participative branding!





The challenges related to the design of a visual identity are numerous. Public image, made up of a set of signs that give it its coherence, the visual identity must simultaneously identify and make a difference, be recognized and set a limit.

This notion also raises the question of visibility, the blurring of identities, the competition between signs in the public space, and conversely, anonymity.





The notion of identity was invariably associated with the logo, with the brand as a unique, versatile sign, because it could be used on any medium. However, this graphic solution has found its limits in the repetition and uniformity it generates.

The logo is obviously essential. However, we may wonder how to extend and develop this word, how to adapt it to the specificity of the multiple supports that are called upon to carry it in the public space. Today, we are witnessing a transformation, both in terms of content and form, of the monolithic archetype of the logo that we all know.





Times and needs have therefore changed. No more unique discourse repeated over and over again, and long live the evolution that allows us to take into account the singularity of individuals, projects, periods and events.



