Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign In
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Share
Add to Collection
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Some stories
UV 朱
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
7/2/2019
Hello everyone
This is some of the stories I created while I was working.
I hope you will like it.
thanks for watching~
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Some stories
584
3225
18
Published:
February 19th, 2019
UV 朱
Follow
Following
Unfollow
均衡-equilibrium
UV 朱
20
95
Featured In
Behance.net
—
6/24/2019
show
UV 朱
715
9159
The dancers
UV 朱
354
1933
Featured In
Behance.net
—
4/26/2019
poetry and life
UV 朱
881
15994
Featured In
Behance.net
—
4/17/2019
Life and fantasy
UV 朱
1506
22253
fantasy
UV 朱
176
987
Featured In
Illustration
—
5/22/2019
You can't eat any more！
UV 朱
359
3453
Featured In
Illustration
—
4/9/2019
a love story
UV 朱
617
4059
Featured In
Illustration
—
6/6/2019
The eyes
UV 朱
246
2869
Featured In
Illustration
—
5/8/2019
Not a waste product-非弃物
UV 朱
129
1553
Owners
UV 朱
Hefei, China
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Some stories
584
3225
18
Published:
February 19th 2019
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
View Gallery
Download Now
Adobe Illustrator
View Gallery
Download Now
Maxon Cinema 4D
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Art Direction
,
Character Design
,
fairy tale，
story，
Character design
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
iOS Apps
Android Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.