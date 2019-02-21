Cao Chong weighs an Elephant
Nicolás Castell
Featured In
Behance.net
Cao Chong weighs an Elephant: 
This project was made for the "Cengage Look Anthologies".
Cao Chong is best known for his ingenious method of weighing an elephant using the principle of buoyancy. He was considered by his father as a possible successor but died prematurely at the age of 12.
For more uploads follow me on Instagram and Facebook
Cao Chong weighs an Elephant
78
377
2
Published:
Nicolás Castell

    Owners

    Nicolás Castell Granada, Spain

    Cao Chong weighs an Elephant

    This project was made for the "Cengage Look Anthologies". Cao Chong is best known for his ingenious method of weighing an elephant using the prin Read more
    78
    377
    2
    Published:

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop
    View Gallery
    Download Now

    Creative Fields

    Copyright Info

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives

    Read More
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.