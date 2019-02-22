The Members Of “Behind The Siege”. Six Invitational.
Denis Gonchar
The portrait illustrations of the members of “Behind The Siege”. Rainbow Six Siege. Six Invitational 2019

Commissioned by Ubisoft Entertainment.
Great art direction: Christopher Dormoy.

ANNEMUNITION
Content Creator

PARKER “INTERRO” MACKAY
Esports Caster​​​​​​​
EMMANUEL BAJOLLE
Narrative Director
ALEX “Z1RONIC” DALGAARD-HANSEN
Esports Analyst
SAU-SIEGE
Community Artist
BRANDON “BC” CARR
Esports Coach
Alexandre Remy 
Brand Director - Rainbow Six
VIVIAN ROCRAY
Concept Artist
CAPTSUNSTARK
Community Artist
LOUIS-PHILIPPE DION
Audio Director
Denis Gonchar

