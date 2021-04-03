Visualising Sound Book









Time is also one of the main points of the project. From top to bottom of each page, the time is running between hundredths of seconds, seconds and minutes. The hundredths of a second is the actual number of pages. The seconds change every 5 pages and the minutes every 10 pages. In this way, time runs as we read the pages individually, assuming that readers will read 10 pages per minute. In the bottom of each page, during the whole book, a Brian Eno’s graphic music is “playing”, using the time of the pages corresponding with the real time music piece. The graphic music finishes when the book finishes as well.





The use of black and white as the only colours of the entire book, refers the monochromatic tones as pure representations of rhythm and pause, noise and silence.





The book is divided into 3 parts: in the first part “Visualising Sound”, reflects the theory between the most important authors that write about this theme. The second part “Sound Fictions” are visual representations of different artists such as Mary Ellen Bute and Oskar Fischinger. In the third part, “Sound landscapes” are visual interpretations of musical pieces.







