Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Share
Save to Collection
Follow
Unfollow
Dorothea Tanning
Sandrine and Michael
•
Featured In
Behance.net
—
2/19/2019
Save to Collection
Dorothea Tanning
62
333
1
Published:
February 18th, 2019
Sandrine and Michael
Sandrine and Michael: Metal Heads, The Economist
Multiple Owners
Andrea Heberger Creative Pool & Promotion
Sandrine and Michael
5
231
Sandrine&Michael: Check the Halls (editorial)
Multiple Owners
Andrea Heberger Creative Pool & Promotion
Sandrine and Michael
13
267
Sandrine&Michael for Financial Times (editorial)
Multiple Owners
Andrea Heberger Creative Pool & Promotion
Sandrine and Michael
11
340
HTSI
Sandrine and Michael
439
4036
The Economist - Metal Heads
Sandrine and Michael
271
2704
Check the halls
Sandrine and Michael
246
2603
Gucci
Sandrine and Michael
1263
16098
Sandrine and Michael for Lockhatters A/W 2018
Multiple Owners
Andrea Heberger Creative Pool & Promotion
Sandrine and Michael
187
2785
Play Girl
Sandrine and Michael
398
5328
Harper's Bazaar Flower
Sandrine and Michael
1988
26839
Owners
Sandrine and Michael
London, United Kingdom
Dorothea Tanning
62
333
1
Published:
February 18th 2019
Creative Fields
Art Direction
,
Fashion
,
Photography
,
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.