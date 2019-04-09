Cité internationale universitaire de Paris - Branding
Cité internationale universitaire de Paris





O1. History
Back to the 20s


Ever since the Middle Ages University of Paris has always welcomed students from all over the world. In what they used to call the «College of Nations». When the international university campus in Paris was created in 1925 it continued this tradition of the Paris universities: a tradition of welcome. The International University Campus in Paris is a private foundation which plays a central role in the policy for accepting internationally mobile students in the Ile-de-France.

The International Campus is endowed with an exceptional built architectural heritage, characterised by the diversity of styles, which combine national references and modernist design. Constructed between 1925 and 1969, the 40 residences of the International Campus bear witness to the architectural diversity of the 20th century. ​​​​​​​


Depuis le Moyen-Âge l’Université de Paris a toujours accueilli des étudiants du monde entier. Dans ce que l’on appelait autrefois le «Collège des nations». Lorsque la Cité internationale universitaire de Paris a été créée en 1925 elle a repris cette tradition des universités parisiennes : une tradition d’accueil. La Cité internationale universitaire de Paris est une fondation privée qui joue un rôle central dans la politique d’accueil des étudiants en mobilité internationale en Île-de-France.

La Cité internationale est dotée d’un patrimoine architectural bâti exceptionnel, caractérisé par la diversité des styles, qui mêlent références nationales et courant moderniste. Construites entre 1925 et 1969, les 40 maisons de la Cité internationale témoignent de la diversité architecturale du XXe siècle.





O2. Brief case
Territorial identity​​​​​​​
The International University Campus in Paris wanted to develop an image adapted to its territorial identity 
and the diversity of its publics, its missions, while being a sign of gathering and reassurance.



O3. Identity
The "C" sign​​​​​​​
The identity of the International University Campus in Paris is carried by a symbolic and iconic monogram.
Its presence on a visual becomes signature & sign of belonging.
"C" like Cité, City, Campus, Community, Culture, Career, Co-worker, Cosmopolitan ...



O3.2 Identity
Graphic system 








O4. Communication
Printed media







O4. Communication
Jingle




O5. Student support
City Guide



Art direction - Mathilde Vallée
Project photograph - Aude le Barbey
Made in agency - Luciole
Published:
