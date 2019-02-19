______________________________________________________________________________________________________





The Verge - Better Worlds: A Sun Will Always Sing

Short Film









Art Direction, design development and illustrations made with a lot of love for our friends from Yeah Haus



Karin Lowachee’s original story: http://bit.ly/2MNfdm4

The Verge’s Better Worlds series: http://bit.ly/2RjbsdN A short film for The Verge’s Better Worlds series, based on Karin Lowachee’s original short story "A Sun Will Always Sing", a spacecraft carrying precious cargo embarks on a lifetime journey to a better world.Art Direction, design development and illustrations made with a lot of love for our friends from ______________________________________________________________________________________________________















