The Verge - Better Worlds: A Sun Will Always Sing

Short Film

A short film for The Verge’s Better Worlds series, based on Karin Lowachee’s original short story "A Sun Will Always Sing", a spacecraft carrying precious cargo embarks on a lifetime journey to a better world.

Art Direction, design development and illustrations made with a lot of love for our friends from Yeah Haus.

Karin Lowachee’s original story: http://bit.ly/2MNfdm4
The Verge’s Better Worlds series: http://bit.ly/2RjbsdN
Styleframes



Character Design



Design Development


Adapted from “A Sun Will Always Sing” by Karin Lowachee 

Directed by: Chad Thompson 
Creative Direction: The Verge
Production: Yeah Haus

Creative Director: William Joel 
 Screenplay by: Laura Hudson

Art Director: Claudio Araos Marincovic
Design and Illustration: Claudio Araos, Felipe Fiori 
Additional Design: Michelle Ouellette 
Sketches Support: Felipe Lira 

Lead Animator: Michael Abarca 
Animation: Michael Abarca, Jose Moreno, Elijah Watkins, Mel McCann, Jess Rowden, Edgar Ferrer, Dahc Nospmoht
Colorists: Omar Romolino, Max Morgan, Guilherme Gurian, Kelsey Gottschlich, Oliver Wee
Compositing + Post: Thad Chompson, Cathy Tompkinse

Production Supervisor: Kaylee Kean 
Music: Ambrose Yu
Sound Design: Sono Sanctus 
Voice Actors: Gayatri Bahl, Samuel Fleming
