The Verge - Better Worlds: A Sun Will Always Sing
Short Film
Short Film
A short film for The Verge’s Better Worlds series, based on Karin Lowachee’s original short story "A Sun Will Always Sing", a spacecraft carrying precious cargo embarks on a lifetime journey to a better world.
Art Direction, design development and illustrations made with a lot of love for our friends from Yeah Haus.
Karin Lowachee’s original story: http://bit.ly/2MNfdm4
The Verge’s Better Worlds series: http://bit.ly/2RjbsdN
Styleframes
Character Design
Design Development
Adapted from “A Sun Will Always Sing” by Karin Lowachee
Directed by: Chad Thompson
Creative Direction: The Verge
Production: Yeah Haus
Creative Director: William Joel
Screenplay by: Laura Hudson
Art Director: Claudio Araos Marincovic
Design and Illustration: Claudio Araos, Felipe Fiori
Additional Design: Michelle Ouellette
Sketches Support: Felipe Lira
Lead Animator: Michael Abarca
Animation: Michael Abarca, Jose Moreno, Elijah Watkins, Mel McCann, Jess Rowden, Edgar Ferrer, Dahc Nospmoht
Colorists: Omar Romolino, Max Morgan, Guilherme Gurian, Kelsey Gottschlich, Oliver Wee
Compositing + Post: Thad Chompson, Cathy Tompkinse
Production Supervisor: Kaylee Kean
Music: Ambrose Yu
Sound Design: Sono Sanctus
Voice Actors: Gayatri Bahl, Samuel Fleming
