Commonwealth, Visual Identity (2018)
Neubau Berlin
Featured In
Behance.net




COMMONWEALTH

Visual Identity/Branding/Design for COMMONWEALTH, a boutique NYC based agency representing photographers and stylists working in the fields of fashion, editorial and advertising.







COMMONWEALTH Design Standards Manual
COMMONWEALTH’s visual identity includes logo, logotype, brand type and a set of custom designed typefaces. A digital design standards manual introducing all core tools and elements helps maintaining the integrity of the developed visual identity.





COMMONWEALTH moving brand type
This is CW Flag™ Regular — a brand new type — in motion
Custom type design: Gandl, Neubau, Berlin 2018





COMMONWEALTH brand type flags
introducing a new alphabet





COMMONWEALTH Brand vs Visual
Portfolio poster samples











COMMONWEALTH Brand vs Visual (Masking Sample)
Brand type as mask





COMMONWEALTH Brand vs Visual (Teaser Stills)
Sample stills from promotional animation









COMMONWEALTH Sneak Peek Campaign
Promotional campaign introducing the agency’s arrival in NYC








COMMONWEALTH Corporate Website
in collaboration with Robert Loeber (Design & Development)


The backend offers each artist’s portfolio dynamic layout possibilities for photos and videos displayed within the agency’s own grid based visual  identity system
Commonwealth, Visual Identity (2018)
154
892
4
Published:
Neubau Berlin

    Owners

    Neubau Berlin Berlin, Germany

    Commonwealth, Visual Identity (2018)

    154
    892
    4
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Copyright Info

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives

    Read More
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.