Commonwealth, Visual Identity (2018)

COMMONWEALTH
Visual Identity/Branding/Design for COMMONWEALTH, a boutique NYC based agency representing photographers and stylists working in the fields of fashion, editorial and advertising.
COMMONWEALTH Design Standards Manual
COMMONWEALTH’s visual identity includes logo, logotype, brand type and a set of custom designed typefaces. A digital design standards manual introducing all core tools and elements helps maintaining the integrity of the developed visual identity.
COMMONWEALTH moving brand type
This is CW Flag™ Regular — a brand new type — in motion
Custom type design: Gandl, Neubau, Berlin 2018
COMMONWEALTH brand type flags
introducing a new alphabet
COMMONWEALTH Brand vs Visual
Portfolio poster samples
COMMONWEALTH Brand vs Visual (Masking Sample)
Brand type as mask
COMMONWEALTH Brand vs Visual (Teaser Stills)
Sample stills from promotional animation
COMMONWEALTH Sneak Peek Campaign
Promotional campaign introducing the agency’s arrival in NYC
The backend offers each artist’s portfolio dynamic layout possibilities for photos and videos displayed within the agency’s own grid based visual identity system