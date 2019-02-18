Drive scapes - Suzuki

Worked with suzuki india and Communique india teams to put together a series of drive-scapes for the launch of the brand new WagonR 2019.The core idea behind the series was to celebrate Wagon R as a friend/companion, helping owners in creating unique, memorable journeys and stories they can cherish.
Leisure at Vagtor, Goa
Scaling height at Leh, Ladakh
Exploring the wild at Gir Forest, Gujarat
Rustic Gadisar Lake, Jaisalmer
camping at Vembanad Lake
Misty Munnar, Kerala
Initial sketches and explorations
Some of my personal explorations based on the India Stories theme
Thanks for watching