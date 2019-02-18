Drive scapes - Suzuki
ranganath krishnamani
Featured In
Behance.net
Worked with suzuki india  and Communique india teams to put together a series of drive-scapes for the launch of the brand new WagonR 2019.The core idea behind the series was to celebrate Wagon R as a friend/companion, helping owners in creating unique, memorable journeys and stories they can cherish.


Leisure at Vagtor, Goa
Scaling height at Leh, Ladakh


Exploring the wild at Gir Forest, Gujarat


Rustic Gadisar Lake, Jaisalmer 


camping at Vembanad Lake


Misty Munnar, Kerala



Initial sketches and explorations 
Some of the sketches made by Rae Zacharia 


Some of my personal explorations  based on the India Stories theme



Thanks for watching
​​​​​​​
Drive scapes - Suzuki
179
919
18
Published:
ranganath krishnamani

    Owners

    ranganath krishnamani Bangalore, India

    Credits

    Rae Zachariah Bangalore, India

    Project Made For

    Liquidink Design Bangalore, India

    Drive scapes - Suzuki

    Worked with Suzuki and Communique India teams to put together a series of 6 illustration for the launch of the brand new Suzuki WagonR 2019. The Read more
    179
    919
    18
    Published:

    Tools

    Adobe Illustrator
    View Gallery
    Download Now
    Adobe Sketch
    View Gallery
    Download Now

    Creative Fields

    Copyright Info

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives

    Read More
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.