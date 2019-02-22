Haugesund Teater
Larssen & Amaral
Featured In
Behance.net
Haugesund Teater

Haugesund Teater offers a diverse variety of programming, from musical theater and family shows, to monologues and experimental performances. To engage audiences on digital surfaces, our strategy was to think digital first. We created a living and dynamic identity, where the main element, the logo, becomes a stage for the theatre, a literal platform for showcasing content and performances.​​​​​​​

Services:
Communication and brand strategy
Visual Identity
Website design
Film and Photography
Animation
Haugesund Teater
63
320
4
Published:
Larssen & Amaral

    Owners

    Larssen & Amaral Haugesund, Norway

    Haugesund Teater

    63
    320
    4
    Published:

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop
    View Gallery
    Download Now
    Adobe XD
    View Gallery
    Download Now
    Adobe After Effects
    View Gallery
    Download Now
    Adobe Premiere Pro
    View Gallery
    Download Now
    Adobe Illustrator
    View Gallery
    Download Now
    Adobe InDesign
    View Gallery
    Download Now

    Creative Fields

    Copyright Info

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives

    Read More
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.