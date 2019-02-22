Haugesund Teater





Haugesund Teater offers a diverse variety of programming, from musical theater and family shows, to monologues and experimental performances. To engage audiences on digital surfaces, our strategy was to think digital first. We created a living and dynamic identity, where the main element, the logo, becomes a stage for the theatre, a literal platform for showcasing content and performances. ​​​​​​​







Services:

Communication and brand strategy

Visual Identity

Website design

Film and Photography

Animation