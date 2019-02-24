Henie Onstad
Petter Torgersen Myhr Oslo, Norway
Kristoffer Eidsnes Norway
A N     T       I Oslo, Norway
Non-Format Saint Paul, MN, USA
Håkon Stensholt Oslo, Norway
The Henie Onstad Kunstsenter is one of Norway's leading arenas for national and international art, with a permanent collection, a wide variety of visiting exhibitions and musical events.

The new identity is inspired by the art center’s unique architecture and its history. The logo symbol, designed in 1968, was based on the building’s characteristic staircase. The interior is designed so that the exhibition rooms spread out like a fan from the staircase, which located at the centre of the building.

The new profile becomes an extension of the architect’s idea; lines are drawn from the logo symbol and point to the informative parts. ANTI have created an identity that never interferes with the artwork, but at the same time has a strong distinctive character that stands out. The identity has a system that is scalable, adaptable and recognizable.

Pictures by Marthe Thu
