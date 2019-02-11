Grafika 22
Multiple Owners




Grafika is the highest graphic design prize in Quebec.

For the contest’s 22nd edition, we created the most “campaign” campaign ever. The message: “design is everywhere”. So we made posters that screamed “poster” and cheeky, self-referential moments in every medium.

To hype people up for the ceremony and push tickets, we created posters, social media posts online, and a generative website that transforms and redesigns itself live, as you use it.

The campaign came to life in film too with an introduction to the Grafika Ceremony and after party videos - because design never sleeps.

​​​​​​​





Creative Director: Marie-Elaine Benoit & Simon Chénier-Gauvreau
Art Director: Jean-Michel Mercier
Copywriter: Thierry Faucher
Director Executive: Roxanne Kakon
Creative Developper: Giacomo Ferron

Motion Design: Gimmick Studio
Jury Videos: Consulat / Simon Duhamel
Music & Mix: Cult Nation

Client: Infopresse
Event Photographer: Infopresse
Grafika 22
92
358
6
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Jean-Michel Mercier Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    Simon Chénier-Gauvreau Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    Gimmick Studio Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    SID LEE Montreal, Quebec, Canada

    Grafika 22

    Brand identity for the 22nd Grafika edition.
    92
    358
    6
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.