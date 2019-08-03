The New Design Frontier
Multiple Owners
Jack Daly Glasgow, United Kingdom
Anton Aheichanka Denver, CO, USA
Featured In
Behance.net


I recently had the exciting opportunity to create illustrations for The New Design Frontier, an industry-spanning report that explores the relationship between design and business outcomes. The widest reaching of its kind, the New Design Frontier is a look at the best practices and structures for using design as a competitive advantage in the marketplace and gives guidance for levelling up your design practice.




In thinking about how we wanted to represent the report and its findings, we settled on the idea of space exploration, specifically colonising a new planet and the various steps in the journey as a new civilisation matures. 




Sketch development
The New Design Frontier
264
983
24
Published:
Multiple Owners
Jack Daly Glasgow, United Kingdom
Anton Aheichanka Denver, CO, USA

    Owners

    Jack Daly Glasgow, United Kingdom
    Anton Aheichanka Denver, CO, USA

    The New Design Frontier

    Hero illustrations for the New Design Frontier, an industry-spanning report that redefines design maturity today. InVision surveyed thousands o Read more
    264
    983
    24
    Published:

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop
    View Gallery
    Download Now
    Adobe Illustrator
    View Gallery
    Download Now
    Adobe After Effects
    View Gallery
    Download Now

    Creative Fields

    Copyright Info

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives

    Read More
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.