I recently had the exciting opportunity to create illustrations for The New Design Frontier, an industry-spanning report that explores the relationship between design and business outcomes. The widest reaching of its kind, the New Design Frontier is a look at the best practices and structures for using design as a competitive advantage in the marketplace and gives guidance for levelling up your design practice.
In thinking about how we wanted to represent the report and its findings, we settled on the idea of space exploration, specifically colonising a new planet and the various steps in the journey as a new civilisation matures.
Sketch development