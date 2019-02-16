COCO Chocolatier









COCO — The Art of Chocolate





Edinburgh-based COCO is very good at making chocolate.

But it needed a clear brand position: its own unique space in a competitive industry.





Initially, COCO was using striking geometric stock designs to wrap its chocolate bars. We felt that the relationship between art and chocolate could be built upon as a real point of difference at the heart of the brand. From this idea we developed the brand line ‘The Art of Chocolate’.



