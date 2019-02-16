COCO Chocolatier

COCO — The Art of Chocolate
Edinburgh-based COCO is very good at making chocolate.
But it needed a clear brand position: its own unique space in a competitive industry.
Initially, COCO was using striking geometric stock designs to wrap its chocolate bars. We felt that the relationship between art and chocolate could be built upon as a real point of difference at the heart of the brand. From this idea we developed the brand line ‘The Art of Chocolate’.
To strengthen this positioning, we created a visual language based on a gallery concept. Each COCO product is wrapped in specially commissioned original artwork, displayed like installations in a ‘white cube’ setting. Minimal labels become gallery captions framed within the artwork.
To acknowledge ‘The Art of Chocolate’ in an authentic way, we felt it crucial to credit individual artists and artworks front and centre on the product. The rear label provides additional information about the artist, with a link to a dedicated bio page on the COCO website.
Rachael Hood is an Edinburgh-based graduate of Glasgow School of Art. Made by peeling away layers to create a textured, hand-made aesthetic, her work takes inspiration from cultural, geographic and socio-economic influences.
Commissioned artists include Palefroi, also known as Damien Tran and Marion Jdnaoff, French artists currently based in Berlin. They work at the crossroads of printmaking, illustration, publishing and applied arts.
It was important to make consumers aware of the brand’s defining ethical credentials. We did this with a set of pictograms designed to work alongside the logo and brand statement. Their simple visual language communicates the quality and provenance of the product at a glance.
COCO’s positioning has opened up opportunities to collaborate with art institutions such as Tate, V&A and National Galleries. We have developed a simple co-branded label format for such collaborations.
COCO is passionate about challenging industry norms. The making of its chocolate is begun at origin, meaning that more wealth remains within developing economies. Sustainably produced, the finished bars use 100% natural ingredients and are palm oil free. Find out more about COCO and their amazing story at: www.cocochocolatier.com
Client: COCO Chocolatier
Role: Strategy / Design / Art direction
Discipline: Corporate identity / Packaging / POS / Website
Product visualisations: Render Studio
For more information about this project, contact Freytag Anderson Project Director Sophie Brown.