Wildlife of Madagascar





A series of photos I shot on an assignment for Olympus in December 2018 to test their new camera.





Location: Madagascar.







The also so called eighth continent is a paradise for rare and beautiful wildlife species you will find no where else on earth. I enjoyed travelling a lot in this country, found very kind people, amazing animals, gained interesting knowledge and also new ideas for future trips to this amazing island.











"Like the chameleon, one eye on the future, one eye on the past."

Madagascar proverb.







