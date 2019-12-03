Illustrations for corporate calendar’2019 for Polyus

Polyus is the largest gold producer in Russia with second largest area of explored reserves in the world. More than two million kilograms of gold, just imagine!

Although this is not the first project we have done for the client, it’s certainly the most unusual.

We took as a basis real photographs of the places where gold mining is conducted.These alien landscapes urged us to add something uncommon. But we wanted to stick to its natural look.

We imagined what gold-mining machines might look like. Working in such conditions is a task for a hero, so our characters are courageous robots for which there are no unsolvable tasks.

We created four unique robots. Let us introduce them: