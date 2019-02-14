Mod Architects / Visual Identity

Art direction and design of the visual identity and web site for Stockholm based architectural office Mod. Mod works with development of new projects and treatment of historical buildings, both exterior and interior, always with focus on context and detail. Their interest of thought, ideas and an intellectual approach to every project is visualized by adding an editorial angle to the design.
Letterpress business cards and folders, hot foil vinyl labels, envelopes and tote bags.
Photography by Erik Lefvander, texts by Daniel Golling. Code by Tintonic Interactive.
Business cards were printed in letterpress at Norrbacka tryckeri in Stockholm. Four different embossed papers were used for variety.
Mod is the Swedish word for curage. The dot turns the name into a short sentence — almost a promise — but is also working as a shortening for modification or modern, two important concepts for the firm.
Hot foil vinyl labels with adress, logotypes or short messages for envelopes, folders and packages.
The website collects projects, news, information and integrated Instagram-posts in a feed at the front page, giving the site an editorial feel.
Envelopes in formats C5 and C4, offset printed.
As the identity’s main typeface, used in headlines, shorter text and the logotype, we chose Chromatica, designed in 2017 by Lewis MacDonald and released by the Glasgow-based foundry Polytype.
As a complimentary typeface, used in longer texts, we picked GZA — designed by Philipp Herrmann from the Zurich-based foundry Out of the Dark.
Responsive web site. Dynamic design adapting to the size of the unit or browser window.
Menu is always accessible on the right side of the browser window.
