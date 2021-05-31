











GRIND AND GLAZE





Rural roots, refined. Founder, designer and Project Runway contestant Tessa Clark, launched Grind and Glaze as a womenswear brand built on sustainability and ethically-crafted garments. Raised by a self-taught ceramicist and a hard-working miller, the grinding of grain and the glazing of pottery intersects with wabi sabi aesthetics to reimagine simple statements in an entirely new way. Tessa needed a brand that was as considered as each garment, always balanced and simply crafted with an artist's touch.







