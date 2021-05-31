Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Grind and Glaze
Cori Corinne
Behance.net
Logotype Fashion Web Design brand identity Brand System business card Ecommerce typography UI ui design



GRIND AND GLAZE

Rural roots, refined. Founder, designer and Project Runway contestant Tessa Clark, launched Grind and Glaze as a womenswear brand built on sustainability and ethically-crafted garments. Raised by a self-taught ceramicist and a hard-working miller, the grinding of grain and the glazing of pottery intersects with wabi sabi aesthetics to reimagine simple statements in an entirely new way. Tessa needed a brand that was as considered as each garment, always balanced and simply crafted with an artist's touch. 


Client: Grind and Glaze
Role: Art Director + Designer
Studio: Cori Corinne

Creative Services:
Brand Identity
Identity System Design
Brand Guidelines

coricorinne.com





Logotype Fashion Web Design brand identity Brand System business card Ecommerce typography UI ui design
Logotype Fashion Web Design brand identity Brand System business card Ecommerce typography UI ui design
Logotype Fashion Web Design brand identity Brand System business card Ecommerce typography UI ui design
Logotype Fashion Web Design brand identity Brand System business card Ecommerce typography UI ui design
Logotype Fashion Web Design brand identity Brand System business card Ecommerce typography UI ui design
Logotype Fashion Web Design brand identity Brand System business card Ecommerce typography UI ui design
Grind and Glaze
486
3.5k
36
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Cori Corinne OH, USA

    Grind and Glaze

    GRIND AND GLAZE Rural roots, refined. Founder, designer and Project Runway contestant Tessa Clark, launched Grind and Glaze as a womenswear bran Read More
    486
    3.5k
    36
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives