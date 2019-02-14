Turing Illustrations
TURING

We were commissioned by the up-and-going Turing app to develop the main illustrations 
to be displayed across their site, app and social media.
It was a super interesting process to brainstorm these surreal situations and clever conceptual analogies, something that we deeply enjoy.
www.turing.com





--
AN ENGINEER, JUST A BUTTON AWAY
--

CONNECTING TEAMWORKS  AROUND THE WORLD
--

SOLUTION POPS UP ON ADS
--

A LEADER WITHOUT A TEAM
--

FUTURE SILICON VALLEY
--

TEAMWORK EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS
--

EASY MANAGEMENT
--

TESTS





Initial Sketches
