Turing Illustrations

Brand Illustrations
TURING
We were commissioned by the up-and-going Turing app to develop the main illustrations
to be displayed across their site, app and social media.
It was a super interesting process to brainstorm these surreal situations and clever conceptual analogies, something that we deeply enjoy.
www.turing.com
AN ENGINEER, JUST A BUTTON AWAY
CONNECTING TEAMWORKS AROUND THE WORLD
SOLUTION POPS UP ON ADS
A LEADER WITHOUT A TEAM
FUTURE SILICON VALLEY
TEAMWORK EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS
EASY MANAGEMENT
TESTS
Initial Sketches