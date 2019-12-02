Take Away - Travel & Experience Annual

A travel and experience annual

Northern NSW, Australia No.01, 2019





Brought to you by Paradiso





Published annually, Take Away is an exploration of the unique creative consciousness thriving in Northern NSW, Australia and the key elements that support and sustain this community. Enjoy feature stories with local creatives, experiential essays, fashion editorial, photo essays and a curated selection of the area’s best food, drinks, retailers, experiences and accommodation.

Printed on a beautiful mix of coated and uncoated paper stock, Take Away is a treat for the senses. We encourage you to brew a cup of coffee, settle in to your favourite chair and spend some time immersed in the creative consciousness of Northern NSW, Australia. Enjoy.









Take Away. 132pp. \ 168x235mm