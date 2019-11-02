Discover
Frozen Life
Michael Schlegel
Frozen Life
Black Forest, Germany
www.michaelschlegel.com
Frozen Life
February 10th, 2019
Michael Schlegel
Iceland III
Michael Schlegel
277
928
Massiv IV
Michael Schlegel
843
9712
Nights
Michael Schlegel
445
7140
Untitled/Horizons
Michael Schlegel
446
2932
Persepolis
Michael Schlegel
403
3457
Massiv III
Michael Schlegel
737
4552
Massiv II
Michael Schlegel
484
3288
Iceland II
Michael Schlegel
1523
18856
Park Sanssouci
Michael Schlegel
100
878
Olive Grove
Michael Schlegel
98
944
Michael Schlegel
Berlin, Germany
Frozen Life
Black Forest, Germany
February 10th 2019
Creative Fields
Photography
michaelschlegel
monochrome
long exposure
minimal
Minimalism
Tree
black forest
winter
snow
