Atrium house





A House in a urban area parts of the desire to maximize the feeling of spaciousness.

Two strategies are used. The principal is to release the largest possible in the middle of the site allowing you to enjoy a private space with a height and volume incalculable. It enhances the perimeter of contact with the outside housing, land and housing understood as a continuum. On the other hand uses the existing slope to the ravine next to illuminate the basement, which enables you to host the program.

The building is developed along the southern and western boundaries of the parcel, which together with the elements of urbanization of the site, form a kind of atrium, whose diagonal flight to a distant vision of the Sierra Calderona.

Access is accompanied by the south facade to find the point of intersection. At this point of view inside the distributor is located next to the stairs and the kitchen form the backbone of the operation of housing. The southern zone where the rooms are available during the day, dematerialized their presence due to the overhead light. In the west the rooms fall to a portion of parcel with a more domestic scale, while the master bedroom overlooking the lift light reflected on water.

In the dark basement and garage are in the cellar. All other uses of the program look into the ravine through which light up.





Casa del atrio





Una Casa situada en una zona urbana que parte del deseo de maximizar la sensación de amplitud.

Se usan dos estrategias. La principal consiste en liberar la mayor superficie posible en el centro del solar permitiendo disfrutar de un espacio privado con una altura y volumen incalculables. Se potencia el perímetro de contacto de la vivienda con el exterior, entendiendo parcela y vivienda como un todo continuo. Por otro lado se aprovecha el desnivel existente con el barranco próximo para iluminar el sótano, lo cual le posibilita acoger parte del programa.

El acceso se produce acompañado por la fachada Sur hasta encontrar el punto de intersección. En este lugar de visión privilegiada se ubica el distribuidor que junto a la escalera y la cocina vertebran el funcionamiento de la vivienda. La zona Sur en la que se disponen las estancias de día, desmaterializa su presencia gracias a la luz cenital. En la zona Oeste las habitaciones recaen a una porción de parcela con una escala más doméstica, mientras la habitación principal se asoma a la luz de levante reflejada sobre el agua.

En la parte oscura del sótano se encuentran el garaje y la bodega. El resto de usos del programa miran al barranco a través del cual se iluminan.