ADC FESTIVAL CAMPAIGN 2019

Shortly after I was admitted to the Art Directors Club Germany I was asked if I was up to illustrate the campaign of the upcoming ADC Festival in May 2019.
Client
The ADC is a professional association of leading art directors from the advertising industry, founded in New York in 1920 with the aim of promoting the highest standards in advertising and supporting the younger generation. Once a year, the ADC calls on the creative industry to submit the most creative work to the ADC Festival Awards. There, the work is judged by several juries from ADC members and honored with bronze, silver or gold "nails". The ADC award is considered one of the most important awards in the communications industry.
Concept
At the ADC Festival, excellent creativity is being celebrated, promoted and honored. The festival speakers, the ADC members, the creatives who submit their work combine the passion and the uncomprising believe in excellent communication. In the end it's all about worship and adoration of the best ideas which has a truly religious dimension and makes the ADC Festival the church congress of the communications industry.
Out of this my basic idea derives. Let's impersonate the seven dogmas of the ADC Manifesto in the form of gods that represent the demands of the manifesto. An idea has to meet the requirements of all seven gods to achieve excellence. The illustrated gods are the entitlements, we, as creatives, feel loyal to, they're the gods we adore and dedicate our lifes to.
Teaser
In December 2018, I needed to come up quickly with a teaser. The idea of the egg that contains conception was born. A symbol of a precious idea we breed and develop – the core of creation.
Press Conference
In February, we launched the campaign with a press conference together with the ADC Board and Carsten Brosda, the cultural senator of the city of Hamburg. We presented a short version of the festival film and the first three city light posters.
It's a conscious decision not to go the bold way, I wantto break viewing habits of the classic loud citylight poster. Boldness is just one event among many. In my illustrations, I'm telling stories and I like the idea of people stopping on their way from A to B to check out the detail and get their fantasy triggered. In the end, it's art that I would hang in my house which depicts my perception of the job of us so-called creatives and the ADC Manifesto.
EXCELLENT CREATIVE COMMUNICATION
HAS AN IDEA
It all starts with the "thought" … we see the moment of inspiration, the kiss of the muse, the flush of genius. This miracle is framed by angels. The god of the idea sits comfortably on his throne, because interns constantly serve him coffee. Monkeys and snakes symbolize the anarchic moment of brainstorming and group dynamics in decision-making processes in everyday agency life.
EXCELLENT CREATIVE COMMUNICATION
IS CLEAR
A look into the crystal ball is enough and everything is clear. The god is loud and unmistakable. It is worth to wait and listen, because he ensures the certainty to be understood.
EXCELLENT CREATIVE COMMUNICATION
IS CONVINCING
We all know that timelessness is the standard for true conviction. We see creatives presenting their concepts to the highest authority, the alpha and the omega, the indisputable truth. If a concept is away, then, of course, selfies are made.
EXCELLENT CREATIVE COMMUNICATION
IS PERFECTLY CRAFTED
At some point, creative ideas must be followed by deeds. On the lower floor, the heart of the Umpalumpas is constantly fueled by coal, to ignite the passion to meet all the demands of the result. Even if only keeping the deadline miracles a miracle.
EXCELLENT CREATIVE COMMUNICATION
IS FUN
Joy is infectious, emotions are the vehicle to get people out of their daily grind, get their attention and, in the best case, make them smile.
EXCELLENT CREATIVE COMMUNICATION
IS CONDUCTIVE
We see the miracle of ultimate problem solving. The wet dream of every marketer. A pie chart with an efficiency of 100% forms the goddess’ throne. Ingenious ways are found to bridge distances and make design idiot-proof.
EXCELLENT CREATIVE COMMUNICATION
IS NEITHER RACIST NOR DISCRIMINATING
We see the Love Parade of contrasts. The miracle of apples and pears getting involved without any problems. Yes and no are on the same wavelength. And may be jumped from the edge of the pool. Even smoking is allowed. Of course, there is a lot of confetti which nobody has to clear away later.
City Light Posters
The posters have been presented to the public in two national flights all over Germany, sponsored by WallDecaux, Facebook, Youtube, FAZ and Hamburg Marketing.
Festival
It's all about the idea! The movie opened up the festival and set the mood for the week full of outstanding ideas, talks, inspiration and networking with creatives from all over the world. They have been used to design the interior, keynotes, signage and exhibition. Together with Facebook and MUTABOR, we also designed a Facefilter to inspired by the campagin.
Festival Film
At ADC, it's all about the idea. In the final film, we decided to tell the story about what it needs to bring an idea to life. It must pass all trials of the seven gods to achieve perfection. As soon as it does, it will be honored by the members of the ADC.
Edition Prints
Because of the great feedback vom the ADC Members and many people asking for a print edition of the illustration we decided to produce a limited amount of art prints featuring all seven characters.
The prints are available in the ADC Shop, limited to twenty pieces per illustration.
50x70cm (19,7x27,5 inch)
Hahnemühle matt fiber 200g/m2
signed, imprinted and numbered
Price per print 120,00 Euro
Big thanks To Heinrich Paravicini (ADC president, MUTABOR) for your trust in my work
and to Burkhard Müller (MUTABOR) ... without you this project wouldn't exist.
Thanks for looking!