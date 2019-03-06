ADC FESTIVAL CAMPAIGN 2019





It's a conscious decision not to go the bold way, I wantto break viewing habits of the classic loud citylight poster. Boldness is just one event among many. In my illustrations, I'm telling stories and I like the idea of people stopping on their way from A to B to check out the detail and get their fantasy triggered. In the end, it's art that I would hang in my house which depicts my perception of the job of us so-called creatives and the ADC Manifesto.









EXCELLENT CREATIVE COMMUNICATION

HAS AN IDEA





It all starts with the "thought" … we see the moment of inspiration, the kiss of the muse, the flush of genius. This miracle is framed by angels. The god of the idea sits comfortably on his throne, because interns constantly serve him coffee. Monkeys and snakes symbolize the anarchic moment of brainstorming and group dynamics in decision-making processes in everyday agency life.