ADC FESTIVAL CAMPAIGN 2019

Shortly after I was admitted to the Art Directors Club Germany I was asked if I was up to illustrate the campaign of the upcoming ADC Festival in May 2019.









Client





The ADC is a professional association of leading art directors from the advertising industry, founded in New York in 1920 with the aim of promoting the highest standards in advertising and supporting the younger generation. Once a year, the ADC calls on the creative industry to submit the most creative work to the ADC Festival Awards. There, the work is judged by several juries from ADC members and honored with bronze, silver or gold "nails". The ADC award is considered one of the most important awards in the communications industry.









Concept





At the ADC Festival, excellent creativity is being celebrated, promoted and honored. The festival speakers, the ADC members, the creatives who submit their work combine the passion and the uncomprising believe in excellent communication. In the end it's all about worship and adoration of the best ideas which has a truly religious dimension and makes the ADC Festival the church congress of the communications industry.

Out of this my basic idea derives. Let's impersonate the seven dogmas of the ADC Manifesto in the form of gods that represent the demands of the manifesto. An idea has to meet the requirements of all seven gods to achieve excellence. The illustrated gods are the entitlements, we, as creatives, feel loyal to, they're the gods we adore and dedicate our lifes to.