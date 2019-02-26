House on mountainside overlooked by castle





The building is located in a landscape of unique beauty, the result of a natural and evident growth. The mountain, topped by a castle, is covered by a blanket housing through a system of aggregation by simple juxtaposition of pieces generated fragmented target tissue that adapts to the topography.

The project proposes to integrate into the environment, respecting their strategies of adaptation to the environment and materials away from the mimesis that would lead to misleading historicism, and showing the time constructively to meet the requirements of the “new people.” In this way the house is conceived as a piece placed on the ground, joining in the gap. A piece built on the same white lime, the same primacy of the massif on the opening, which takes the edge of the site to have their holes and integrated into the fragmentation of the environment.

The indoor space is divided by the void that is the core of communication cut parallel disposition of the mountain without touching it. On the ground floor are the garage and cellar, on a volume it has two floors with four rooms. Two of them, the rooms at the intermediate level are open to the private street, the other two on the upper level overlook above the houses opposite, the Valley of Ayora. One of them, the study is opened in turn to the central double height, incorporating it into their space. Across the gap, and on the mountain, are the areas facing the garden day illuminated by light reflected on the south slope of the castle oxidized.





Casa en la ladera de un castillo





El edificio se encuentra en un paisaje de una belleza singular, fruto de un crecimiento de naturaleza evidente. La montaña, coronada por el castillo, se encuentra cubierta por un manto de viviendas que mediante un sistema de agregación por yuxtaposición de piezas simples genera el tejido blanco fragmentado que se adapta a la topografía.

El proyecto de nuestro estudio de arquitectura propone integrarse en su entorno, respetando sus estrategias de adaptación al medio y sus materiales, alejándose de la mimesis que conduciría a historicismos engañosos, y mostrando el momento constructivo al responder a los requerimientos de los “nuevos habitantes”. De esta manera la vivienda se concibe como una pieza depositada sobre el terreno, acoplándose al desnivel. Una pieza construida en la misma cal blanca, con la misma primacía del macizo sobre el vano, que aprovecha la arista del solar para disponer sus huecos e integrarse en la fragmentación del entorno.

El espacio interior de la vivienda se articula mediante el vacío en el que se encuentra el núcleo de comunicación dispuesto paralelamente al corte de la montaña, sin tocarla. En la planta baja se encuentran el garaje y la bodega, sobre ésta se dispone un volumen de dos plantas con cuatro estancias. Dos de ellas, las habitaciones, en el nivel intermedio se abren a la calle privada; la otras dos en el nivel superior se asoman, por encima de las viviendas de enfrente, al valle de Ayora. Una de ellas, el estudio, se abre a su vez a la doble altura central, incorporándola a su espacio. Al otro lado del vacío, ya sobre la montaña, se encuentran las zonas de día que miran al jardín iluminado por la luz de sur reflejada sobre el talud oxidado del castillo.