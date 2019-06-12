CapMan - Investments





​​​​​​​ A leading private asset management and investment company in the Nordics, CapMan has built better organised, managed and more financially stable organisations for 3 decades. Be it through better working cultures, increased job opportunities or sustainable property developments, CapMan contributes to the Nordic’s overall financial and societal wellbeing.





By redefining the information architecture to reflect customer needs, together with CapMan we designed a brand identity and website to support the company's new purpose. What emerged was a brave and bold identity that distinguishes CapMan’s from its traditional competitors. A colourful yet credible, elegant and contemporary experience of a brand that works largely behind the scenes to ensure society and business flourish hand-in-hand.



Illustrations, in collaboration with: Studio Brasch



