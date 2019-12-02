ADVERTISING ILLUSTRATION/TYPE

WORK FOR ADVERTISING 2018
WHICH?
CLIENT: Which?
AGENCY: Grey London
Made Up worked with Grey/Which? to create some steamy type to be used as part of a poster campaign celebrating the brand.
ADOBE
CLIENT: Adobe
AGENCY: Wunderman
From Wunderman: "For 2017 Cannes Lions, Adobe and Wunderman teamed up to create ‘data portraits’ of industry leaders and influencers who best represent the mix of creativity and data. We handpicked eleven people and paired them with eleven artists, whom we challenged with creating a portrait while incorporating publicly available data that we’ve gathered for them about each person. None of the artists had done anything like this before, so it was interesting to watch how each of them approached it. The results were incredible. Eleven artists. Eleven styles. Eleven points of view."
Here's the Made Up contribution:
BCG
CLIENT: Boston Consulting Group (BCG)
AGENCY: Carbone Smolan
Made Up created a typographic illustration that needed to communicate a dynamic, shifting, evolving sense of the corporate future. We explored a variety of options in pencil before developing the rotated type idea.
BECKS
CLIENT: Becks
AGENCY: VCCP
Becks commissioned Made Up to create a one-off exclusive art label for their beer bottles, as part of their BeKreativ campaign. They worked with 6 artists to create designs to be used on 10 million bottles sold in the UK.
We explored a variety of approaches on paper before opting for a graphic approach using the shape of the label itself, peeling off and folding into a letter 'B'.
MOD PIZZA
CLIENT: Mod Pizza
Mod Pizza worked with Made Up to create an illustration to be used on their restaurant walls.
O2
CLIENT: O2 GERMANY
Geometric giraffe illustration created for O2 Germany stores.