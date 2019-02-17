Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Share
Save to Collection
Follow
Unfollow
Living Magazine × YOOX
Akatre Studio
•
Featured In
Behance.net
—
2/17/2019
Thanks!
www.akatre.com
Follow us on
Facebook
Instagram
Save to Collection
Living Magazine × YOOX
118
809
0
Published:
February 6th, 2019
Akatre Studio
Smiley and Clouds
Akatre Studio
32
230
Blow
Akatre Studio
48
379
Grazia – Love Love Love
Akatre Studio
77
551
Overdose
Akatre Studio
40
482
Manor
Akatre Studio
195
1106
Shades Of Grey
Akatre Studio
301
2449
Mon Guerlain
Akatre Studio
261
3655
Télérama
Akatre Studio
57
812
Adobe Hidden Treasures
Akatre Studio
188
1542
Amandine
Akatre Studio
216
2436
Owners
Akatre Studio
Paris, France
Living Magazine × YOOX
Living Magazine × YOOX – Editorial story – December 2018
118
809
0
Published:
February 6th 2019
Creative Fields
Photography
,
Art Direction
,
akatre
akatre studio
yoox
living magazine
still life
model
Vase
furniture
set design
Fashion
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.