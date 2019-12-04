Beyond Matter Special book
Multiple Owners
Levi van Veluw Amsterdam, Netherlands
Autobahn Studio Utrecht, Netherlands
BEYOND MATTER

The book Beyond Matter offers a survey of all the photographs, drawings, installations, sculptures and videos produced by Levi van Veluw from 2011 to 2019. This extraordinary book is an artwork in itself. Besides beautiful artwork reproductions, the publication contains a small sculpture placed in the cover of the book. 
This sculpture is a handmade shape from marbled clay. This clay element refers to Van Veluw’s newest art works and can be considered an essential foundation on which his work is built. The book will be released at the end of the exhibition, this way we can include all new works that will be on show at Galerie Ron Mandos. 

If you PRE-ORDER now, you will get a signed version.

Release date book: May 2019
www.uitgeverijkomma.nl
webshop: www.dejongehond.nl

for questions please send en email to
contact@levivanveluw.nl


Production of clay sculpture placed inside the cover of the book
Bound with blue wire
Special Edition

For this special edition the slide-in case is made entirely by hand. White clay is mixed with a prussian blue pigment, marbled, shaped and baked. This book will be released in a limited edition of 20 + 5 AP. For inquiries please contact nick@ronmandos.nl
