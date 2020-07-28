user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
ChallengeRocket.com - Branding & web design
ChallengeRocket is a community of software developers, engineers, data scientists, and tech lovers. The goal is to help companies to implement challenge-centric recruitment with AI-powered assessment tools for developers and engineers.
CHALLENGE Studio was asked to refresh the ChallengeRocket image and design a useful and modern website.

We've started with logo redesign and quickly moved to conceptual work related to the website. Hundreds of wireframes and subpages were transformed into huge hackathon platform for both developers and big corporations.





    user's avatar
    CHALLENGE Studio Gliwice, Poland
    user's avatar
    Michał Dobies Gliwice, Poland
    user's avatar
    Karol Socha Rybnik, Poland
    user's avatar
    Mateusz Klein Zabrze, Poland

