National Bank Brand - 2018

National Bank wanted to re-evaluate its image and create a visual identity that could be conveyed on a multitude of platforms and set itself apart with a simple and lively style.
The brand’s primary colours – blue and red – were used as a starting point to create an easily identifiable palette that integrates naturally into illustrations that help demonstrate the bank’s often very complex topics, thus creating a number of vignettes that everyone can identify with. The subtle integration of the logo into these illustrations became a fun and essential element of the visual identity.
Client: National Bank
Paula Badran – Senior Director, Brand Image and Content Marketing
Isabelle Paquette – Director, Employer Branding and Brand Tools

Agency: Sid Lee
Jean-François Dumais – Creative Director
Isabelle Allard – Co-Creative Director
Anthony Morell – Designer / Illustrator
Trina Daniel – Graphic Artist
Félix Arsenault – Motion Designer
Elsa Vilarinho – Director, Account Services
Mélanie Berthe – Account Supervisor
Laura Willig – Account Coordinator
Chloé Brossard – Digital Account Executive
​​​​​​​Strategy: Sonya Mahcine – Strategy Director
