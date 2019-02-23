National Bank Brand - 2018





National Bank wanted to re-evaluate its image and create a visual identity that could be conveyed on a multitude of platforms and set itself apart with a simple and lively style.

The brand’s primary colours – blue and red – were used as a starting point to create an easily identifiable palette that integrates naturally into illustrations that help demonstrate the bank’s often very complex topics, thus creating a number of vignettes that everyone can identify with. The subtle integration of the logo into these illustrations became a fun and essential element of the visual identity.