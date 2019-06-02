Esp_
Como cada enero Minke, la imprenta del siglo XXII, saca una pieza para celebrar el año con sus clientes y proveedores. De la unión de nuestra creatividad y sus propuestas de producción gráfica nace Alegato al tiempo libre.
El ocio ha muerto. Vivimos en un estado de urgencia permanente. Un estilo de vida, en el que el tiempo libre ha sido relegado a un segundo plano dentro de los quehaceres prioritarios. Necesitamos rediseñar el trabajo, reimaginar nuestras relaciones afectivas y recuperar el valor del ocio. Porque incluso nuestra civilización fue creada y se reinventa en los momentos de ocio: el arte, la filosofía o la innovación así lo acreditan.
De este pensamiento nace Alegato al tiempo libre. Su propósito es reivindicar un tiempo que existe. No el tiempo de la obligación, sino el tiempo necesario para vivir y compartir.
Queremos ayudar (también a nosotros mismos) a tomar partido en esta iniciativa con las herramientas necesarias para ello: una agenda y un juego de sobres con objetos sorprendentes. Una agenda compuesta por fines de semana y festivos para organizar, de manera analógica, nuestro tiempo libre. Sin olvidar que nos permita compartirlo con las personas de nuestra vida.
La esencia de las relaciones humanas está en compartir. Por ello las piezas adicionales de la caja persiguen capturar un día especial en una representación gráfica que pueda ser regalada. De este modo una vez desaparecido el momento, se puede mantener en el recuerdo una genuina señal de estima. Alegato al tiempo libre significa creer en una nueva representación temporal de nuestra vida
As they do every January, Minke, ‘the printing press of the 22nd Century’, has produced a gift for their customers and suppliers to commemorate the turn of the year. The combination of our creative work with their ideas of production has resulted in Alegato al tiempo libre (a plea for free time).
Leisure is dead. We live in permanent state of hurry. It’s a lifestyle which has relegated free time to something of secondary importance; we give greater priority to other things. Work needs to be reconsidered, our personal relationships re-imagined. We need to rediscover the worth of free time. Not only are leisure, art and philosophy an important part of the foundations of our civilisation, they also have an essential role in the way it changes.
In this idea we find the origins of Alegato al tiempo libre. Its purpose is to help us reclaim a time which is there, yet too often ignored. It’s not a time for carrying out our duties, but a time which is necessary for really living and sharing.
We want to encourage everybody (including ourselves) to take part in this initiative with the tools required to do so: a diary and a set of envelopes with a surprise inside each one. A diary made up of weekends and bank holidays which enables us to organise our free time in a more traditional way and share it with the people in our lives.
The essence of human relationships is sharing. The additional items inside the case are a graphical representation of a special day of the year and at the same time they can be used as a gift, serving as a lasting reminder of the giver’s genuine show of affection. Alegato al tiempo libre means believing in a different way of organising time in our lives.
