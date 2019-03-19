Singular
Futura .
Featured In
Behance.net
Singular is located in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. It is a residential project that fuses the concept of condo and hotel.

The owners have the opportunity to have a residence on the beach, and when they do not want to live in paradise, it becomes a luxury hotel that they can rent to a .....

A place where you can enjoy the natural beauty of this city, or do business under the sun. It is not a hotel, it is a Singular space where the Caribbean is yours, for as long as you want.

Singular, get it if you want it.

_

Art Direction: Futura
Photography: Rodrigo Chapa

More info: press@byfutura.com
Singular
1161
6828
42
Published:
Futura .

    Owners

    Futura . Mexico City, Mexico

    Singular

    1161
    6828
    42
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Copyright Info

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives

    Read More
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.