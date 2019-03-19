Singular is located in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. It is a residential project that fuses the concept of condo and hotel.
The owners have the opportunity to have a residence on the beach, and when they do not want to live in paradise, it becomes a luxury hotel that they can rent to a .....
A place where you can enjoy the natural beauty of this city, or do business under the sun. It is not a hotel, it is a Singular space where the Caribbean is yours, for as long as you want.
Singular, get it if you want it.
Art Direction: Futura
Photography: Rodrigo Chapa
More info: press@byfutura.com