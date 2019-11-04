OASIS
Multiple Owners
T A V O . Madrid, Spain
Combustion Studio São Paulo, Brazil
Where is your OASIS? 
There is always a space between art and design, and that’s the spot where everyone
wants to be.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
Oasis is a manifiesto in favor of the search for the balance between design and art. 
Adobe Spain challenged us to use its Adobe Stock resources gallery and we decided to take it further by creating an audiovisual piece that empathizes with the feelings of all designers, those who have the continuous struggle with their commercial commissions and don´t give up on fighting with their clients, to take those projects to their own world of self-realization.

Where is the border between client´s requests and your aspirations? 

In short, it is a difficult balance to achieve.

Direction, Animation & Design
TA\VO Studio
Designers
Tavo Ponce
Fernando Tendero

Music & Sound design
COMBUSTION
Client
ADOBE STOCK
Process Reel
Early image concepts
