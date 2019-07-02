Discover
LFD
Atelier Irradié
•
Global Art Direction and Visual Identity for the new media
Leather Fashion Design
LFD
Published:
February 6th, 2019
Owners
Atelier Irradié
Paris, France
LFD
Global art direction and visual identity of the new media Leather Fashion Design
Published:
February 6th 2019
Adobe InDesign
Adobe Illustrator
Adobe Photoshop
Art Direction
,
Branding
,
Graphic Design
,
Fashion
leather
identity
branding
guidelines
logo
monogram
textures
pattern
paper
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
