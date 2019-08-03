Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Share
Save to Collection
Follow
Unfollow
V Magazine — Image Making
– Sawdust –
•
Featured In
Behance.net
—
3/8/2019
Imagery for V Magazine, V115 Fall 2018, featuring tech fashion products by Balenciaga,
Stuart Weitzman and Louis Vuitton.
Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Save to Collection
V Magazine — Image Making
111
1156
6
Published:
February 1st, 2019
– Sawdust –
The New York Times — Cover Typography
– Sawdust –
155
1340
Apple — Typographic Image
– Sawdust –
2579
40106
Wired UK — Typography
– Sawdust –
701
9008
Legacy In The Making
– Sawdust –
283
4062
Texas Monthly
– Sawdust –
1257
21043
Modus — Cover
– Sawdust –
630
7116
Fedrigoni— Typography
– Sawdust –
149
3315
Converse — Logo & Wordmark
– Sawdust –
2743
42200
IBM Systems Magazine
– Sawdust –
1709
15598
Wired UK — Typography
– Sawdust –
1897
27445
Owners
– Sawdust –
London, United Kingdom
V Magazine — Image Making
111
1156
6
Published:
February 1st 2019
Tools
C4D
Creative Fields
Art Direction
,
Digital Art
,
Fashion
,
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.