GRAND THEATRE GRONINGEN Visual Identity + website
Studio Lennarts & De Bruijn
GRAND THEATRE GRONINGEN
Visual Identity + website (to come)

For the progressive, contemporary and proud Grand Theatre Groningen, Studio Lennarts & De Bruijn was appointed to develop a brand-new visual identity. One which is accessible, recognisable, distinctive, counter-threaded, flexible, divers and simple.

As the stage of Grand Theatre functions as a central point in everything Grand Theatre does and stand for, we made it the identity’s fundament as well. The rectangle is the stage, the oval the spotlight. The spotlight not only refers to the theatre, but also in a metaphorical way to their capability and ambition to increase the presence and visibility of (performing) artists.
    The identity adapts to its surroundings, as Grand Theatre does with its audience and artists. A large part of the variables remain extremely flexible, without causing a loss in recognisability.

Website and much more to come. Stay tuned.

Client: Grand Theatre Groningen
Services: Visual Identity, Interactive & Web, Print
