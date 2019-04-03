André Dias Araújo
Another Collective
André Dias Araújo
Arquitetura e Design

This project consisted on the rebranding of André Dias Araújo Architecture and Design, a project with more than 10 years, which has several spaces created in the areas of housing, urban renewal and interior design. It was a complete rebranding, which included a new name, a new graphic identity and a new communication strategy.

It was created a flexible visual system, with the clear objective of endowing the project with dynamism, fluidity in the various supports and graphically complex, despite the simplicity of the forms. For this reason, we created an identity based on simple lines that makes up the AD mark, representing the mutation and adaptation of the studio to each project and moment. The palette of colors was intended to give the project tones of elegance and contemporaneity.

The result is a visual identity that breathes dynamism into the shapes, which represents the nature of the studio, and that reflects the brands values.


Este projecto consistiu no rebranding do gabinete André Dias Araújo Arquitetura e Design, projeto com mais de 10 anos, que conta com inúmeros espaços criados nas áreas da habitação, requalificação urbana e design de interiores. Tratou-se de um rebranding integral, que incluiu um novo nome, uma nova identidade gráfica e uma nova estratégia de comunicação da marca.

Foi criado um sistema visual flexível, com o objetivo claro de dotar o projecto de dinamismo, fluidez nos vários suportes e graficamente complexo, apesar da simplicidade das formas. Por essa razão, construímos uma identidade baseada em linhas simples que compõe a marca AD, representando a mutação e adaptação do gabinete a cada projeto e momento. A paleta de cores teve como intenção atribuir ao projeto tons de elegância e contemporaneidade.

O resultado é uma identidade visual que respira dinamismo nas formas, o que representa a natureza do gabinete, e que transparece os valores da marca.





























Art Direction Another Collective
Design Bruno Soares / Eduardo Rodrigues / Joana Moreira
Motion Graphics Nuno Leites
​​​​​​​Client André Dias Araújo — Arquitetura e Design
Year 2018

