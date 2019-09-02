Stanley Mount Waverley: A dilapidated Milk Bar transformed into a modern Cafe.





Remember the young days, where little legs sprinted to milk bars. Where pockets were filled with candy; Sugar spilling from the seams. Memories of dripping iced sweets; fingers stained sticky with blues, yellows, reds and greens. Where sunlit hours were spent day dreaming and non-stop chasing. Don’t forget the dreaming days.



