Stanley Mount Waverley: A dilapidated Milk Bar transformed into a modern Cafe. 

Remember the young days, where little legs sprinted to milk bars. Where pockets were filled with candy; Sugar spilling from the seams. Memories of dripping iced sweets; fingers stained sticky with blues, yellows, reds and greens. Where sunlit hours were spent day dreaming and non-stop chasing. Don’t forget the dreaming days.

Branding, Signage, Packaging, Graphic Design, by Pop & Pac
Signage by Premier Graphics
Signage Photography by Guy Lavoipierre
Collateral Photography by Foliolio
Printing/Collateral by Hungry Workshop and O'Kelly Group
