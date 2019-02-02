Journey
ben rc
==Journey==
The adventures of a small group across Joseon. 
I wanted to include some Korean folklore elements to create a fantasy story.
I was aiming for a set of 8 illustrations to conclude the journey..
 I enjoyed working on it so much  I'm expending it a bit more. 


Enjoy the first 4 Illustrations (along with some details and behind the scene stuff)
I'm not sure if I will release each episode as I create them or release another 4 illustrations together.
They do take a while to make so bear with me. 
I will update with some prints.

여행
작은 무리들의 조선시대 모험이야기!!
저는 한국 전통문화가 들어간 환타지 이야기들을 만들어 보고 싶었어요.
이 이야기에는 모두 8장을 만들려고 하는데요,  작업을 즐겁게 하다보니 더 만들게 됐습니다.
그중에서 4장의 일러스트들을 봐주세요. (  뒷배경과 자세히 묘사된 부분들도 함께요. )
각각의 일러스트를 먼저 보여드리게 될지, 아니면 나머지 4장의 일러스트들도 함께 보여 드리게 될지 아직은 모릅니다.
만들려면 시간과 인내가 필요한 작업입니다.
프린트될 일러스트들도 업데이트 할 예정입니다.
고맙습니다.
