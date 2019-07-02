DEICHMAN VISUAL IDENTITY
Challenge
From traditional public library to an appealing cultural attraction.
One of Norway’s most important beloved cultural institutions is no longer just a public library, but also a cultural destination that must adapt to modern branding requirements in order to be attractive in competition with other cultural destinations.
Problem: How to go from being a cultural institution to becoming a cultural attraction.
Solution
Enlightenment.
The need for enlightenment is as important today as when Carl Deichman donated his collection in 1785. Therefore, it was natural to link the identity to this purpose by using lighting and highlighting as a visual metaphor in the visual identity. This story is implemented in the logo itself and the many visual elements that are centered around it. Such as typography, iconography, branding elements and a variety of tools where Deichman informs through illuminating information.
Concept:
Enlightenment.